Bridgeport: Randy McKinley Sentenced for Child Pornography

Harrison County man, Randy McKinley sentenced to 14 years for child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Randy McKinley, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 168 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

McKinley, 58, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” McKinley admitted to having child pornography with children under the age of 12 in October 2020 in Harrison County.

McKinley was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims and victims assistance funds.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bridgeport Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today