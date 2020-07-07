Bridgeport Man Rocky Samas Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Crack and Cocaine Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Rocky Samas, also known as “Twin,” 48, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing crack and powder cocaine.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to the evidence disclosed during a trial in this matter, between August and October 2018, investigators conducted three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Samas in Bridgeport. On November 6, 2018, Samas was arrested on a federal criminal complaint. On that date, investigators searched his Bridgeport residence and seized approximately 46 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 120 grams of powder cocaine, approximately $14,000 in cash, and two digital scales.

On December 11, 2019, Samas was found guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”), and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Samas’ criminal history includes multiple drug convictions, including a federal conviction in 2005 for possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack and powder cocaine. On September 21, 2005, he was sentenced to 240 months of imprisonment for those offenses. He was subsequently resentenced pursuant to changes in the federal sentencing guidelines for crack cocaine offenses and was released from federal prison in December 2011.

Samas, who is released on a $200,000 bond, is required to report to prison on August 11, 2020.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, and the Stamford and Bridgeport Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria del Pilar Gonzalez, Hal Chen and Joseph Vizcarrondo.

