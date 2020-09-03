Colchester, Connecticut; Woman Vicki Miller Sentenced to Prison for Embezzling $400K from Employer

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that VICKI MILLER, 57, of Colchester, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to six months of imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release, for embezzling from her employer.

According to court documents and statements in court today, Miller was employed as a bookkeeper for Greylock Property Group LLC and its owner. Between approximately July 2017 and August 2018, Miller used her access to her employers’ bank accounts to embezzle $413,180 of their money by making withdrawals at ATMs, writing checks to herself, and transferring funds to her own accounts.

Judge Dooley ordered Miller to make full restitution, and to participate in mental health treatment and a gambling addiction treatment program while she is on supervised release.

Miller was arrested on February 13, 2019. On August 23, 2019, she pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Miller, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on January 5, 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Town of Groton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis.

