Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon Travels to Boston, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon will travel March 10-11 to Boston, Massachusetts, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In Boston, he will visit the Boston Passport Agency and the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Boston Field Office. Deputy Secretary McKeon will also meet with Afghans who are employed by local resettlement agencies, some of whom recently arrived themselves under Operation Allies Welcome. He will also hear from local resettlement agencies and state government officials about initiatives to develop community sponsors and address housing challenges in the Boston area. In Portsmouth, New Hampshire, accompanied by Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter, Deputy Secretary McKeon will visit the National Visa Center and the National Passport Center, which provide critical consular services for U.S. citizens and their family members in addition to other immigrant visa applicants from around the world.