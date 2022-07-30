Brian Kendall Sentenced for Illegal Firearm Possession

Oklahoma City Man, Brian Kendall Smith Sentenced to Serve 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Firearm Possession

Yesterday, a federal judge sentenced BRIAN KENDALL SMITH, III, 23, of Oklahoma City, to 120 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms or ammunition.

On February 1, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three-count Indictment against Smith charging him three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On April 13, 2022, Smith pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Indictment.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk sentenced Smith to serve 120 months in federal prison. Judge Palk cited, among other things, the serious nature of the offense, Smith’s criminal history, gang affiliation, and the need to protect the public. The Court imposed three years of supervised release.

Public records reflect Smith had felony convictions for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Oklahoma County case CF-2020-1809, assault with a dangerous weapon in Oklahoma County case CF-2020-1809, unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute in Oklahoma County case CF-2020-3317, and possession of stolen property in Oklahoma County case CF-2020-3317.

This case is the result of investigations by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Wilson D. McGarry prosecuted the case.

This case is part of “Operation 922,” the Western District of Oklahoma’s implementation of Project Safe Neighborhood, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. “Operation 922” prioritizes prosecution of federal crimes connected to domestic violence.

Reference is made to public filings for more information.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today