Brian Dometric Knox Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

Logan County Man, Brian Dometric Knox Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

(STL.News) A Logan County man was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Dometric Knox, 37, of Logan, admitted that he possessed the approximately 79 grams of methamphetamine found by law enforcement officers on January 26, 2021, while carrying out a search warrant at the Cross Lanes residence where Knox was living at the time. Knox admitted that he intended to sell that methamphetamine and also admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine weekly between December 1, 2020, and January 22, 2021.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the West Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.