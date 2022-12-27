Brexit and triple PM ‘disaster’ tested respect for democracy, says Commons speaker

People’s respect for democracy has struggled in the aftermath of Brexit and throughout the year of political turmoil that saw the UK governed by three prime ministers, Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, has said.Hoyle, the Labour MP who keeps order in the Commons, said Westminster had “never seen anything like it before” with the “disaster” of three prime ministers within three months.He said parliament had shown itself at its best in 2022 in its response to the death of the Queen, which had been “very, very moving”. But Hoyle said people were disappointed with what went on in politics and that it left people “wondering what was happening to our democracy”.In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he said: “People became very, and were, disgruntled… Brexit divided the country, divided families, and people’s respect for a democracy has struggled. And of course, we didn’t help this year with what went on.”He described the experience of a “bizarre” revolving door of ministers in the Commons, saying “we never knew who was going to be at the despatch box”.“The only thing that was the continuity of parliament was myself. You know, we were running out of ministers, you couldn’t believe it. I’ve never seen anything like it. As I say, when you talk to historians, you talk to senior politicians, nobody has ever seen anything like it before,” Hoyle said.With trust in politics eroded by the scandals of the Boris Johnson era and Partygate, Rishi Sunak has promised as prime minister to bring in a new era of accountability in politics. He appointed a new adviser on ministerial interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, just before Christmas.However, Lord Pickles, a Conservative former cabinet minister and chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), said on Tuesday the government needed to go further in tightening up the system that monitors ministers, special advisers and senior civil servants going on to pick up lucrative private sector jobs straight after leaving office.More than a year ago, Pickles proposed reforming the system with ministers and senior civil servants giving clearer reasoning for why it is appropriate for them to take on any proposed new appointments. He also suggested Acoba should be able to refer any former minister to the government for flouting of its advice – such as lobbying bans – and that this should be taken into account during the honours vetting process.However, the government has taken no action to improve the workings of Acoba since then.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Pickles wrote in the Telegraph on Christmas Day that Acoba was “essentially toothless” and could be ignored by the “thick-skinned”. He suggested that ministers should be banned for up to two years from taking roles in the sector they handled while on the front bench.The former cabinet minister told the BBC’s World at One on Tuesday that a new system would not need legislation and could be in place within six months.