Breonna Taylor decision ignites fresh outrage across US

(STL.News) Protesters have defied a curfew for a second night in the US City of Louisville, Kentucky, where a Black health worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her home by police in March. More than 120 protesters have been arrested so far, as the National Guard aggressively dispersed crowds. The unrest began on Wednesday, following a grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers for Taylor’s death.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Louisville, KY, USA.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News