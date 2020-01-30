Bremen, Indiana Man Jason Clevenger Sentenced

(STL.News) – Jason Clevenger, 35, of Bremen, Indiana was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty following a guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Clevenger was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, Mr. Clevenger passed five fake $20 bills to a Four Winds-South Bend casino patron for a genuine $100 bill. After the patron realized that the bills were fake, it was reported to casino security. A review of casino security footage showed Mr. Clevenger meeting another man and moving what appeared to be a long gun from Mr. Clevenger’s car in the casino parking lot to the other man’s car. The two men drove off the casino property, but returned to the casino a few hours later. When Mr. Clevenger returned, police arrested him on an outstanding warrant. A .22 rifle and a 9 mm pistol were recovered from the car in which Mr. Clevenger had been riding. Mr. Clevenger has a previous felony conviction and is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

“This crime occurred on federally-recognized tribal land, held in trust for the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “The United States has an important relationship with the Pokagon Band, and is committed to working with the Pokagon Band to protect the safety of its tribal citizens, while respecting the Pokagon Band’s sovereignty and culture. We will continue to focus our efforts on those committing federal crimes on the Pokagon Band’s tribal land.”

Pokagon Police Chief William Lux said, “The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is a federally-recognized sovereign nation and is committed to working with our law enforcement partners in the U.S. government to protect all who visit its trust land and to prosecute those who violate the law on Pokagon land. The conviction of Mr. Clevenger is a great example of team work between our officers, Pokagon Tribal Police Investigations Unit and the St. Joseph County Police Department. We appreciate the support of the FBI and U.S. Attorney Kirsch in prosecuting Mr. Clevenger for crimes committed while at Four Winds South Bend, which is on sovereign Pokagon Band land.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in coordination with the Pokagon Band Tribal Police Department and the St. Joseph County Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke N. Reilander.

