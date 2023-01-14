Breakout picks! Tata Investment Corp among 10 stocks to track this week – Bullish Signals | The Economic Times15 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM ISTNifty has declined nearly 0.8% in the last week, however, 10 stocks crossed their previous week’s high value at the close on January 13. This suggests bullishness in counters, according to stockedge.com‘s weekly breakout scans data. Here’s a list of 10 stocks to track this week:

ReutersCG Power and Industrial Solutions closed about 11.3% higher at Rs 308.55 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 277.1 apieceTHE ECONOMIC TIMES3/11Edelweiss Financial ServicesShares of Edelweiss Financial Services closed around 10.8% higher at Rs 73.5 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 65.9iStockeClerx Services surged about 8.3% to Rs 1,403.85 this week and closed above last week’s high of Rs 1,296.7 apieceAgenciesMulti Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) closed about 6.6% higher at Rs 1,604.7 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 1,504.8 per shareETMarkets.com6/11Mahindra CIE AutomotiveMahindra CIE Automotive ended nearly 6.6% higher at Rs 377.25 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 353.9 per share7/11Tata Investment CorporationTata Investment Corporation ended around 6.5% higher at Rs 2,285.25 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 2,145 per share.Cyient gained around 6.5% to Rs 877.5 this week and closed above last week’s high of Rs 824.05 apiece. ETtechHindustan Copper ended about 6.2% higher at Rs 126.9 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 119.45 per share.Rail Vikas Nigam closed about 6.1% higher at Rs 79.55 this week over its last week’s high of Rs 75 per share.ETMarkets.com11/11Max Financial ServicesMax Financial Services surged about 5.3% to Rs 799.55 this week and closed above last week’s high of Rs 759.4 apiece.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold