Brazil's antitrust regulator approves Microsoft's planned purchase of Activision

Brazil’s antitrust regulator approved Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) planned $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE approved the deal without conditions, according to a filing on the regulator’s website from Wednesday.

The Brazilian approval comes after several other international regulators including the U.S., UK, European antitrust officials and Australia have started more in-depth or lengthened reviews on the mega deal. In addition, competitors such as Sony (SONY) and Google (GOOGL) are said have voiced their concerns about the deal to regulators.

Google (GOOGL) had interactions with Brazil’s antitrust regulator on the deal, according to regulatory filings in Brazil.

“Furthermore ,it is important to highlight that the central objective of CADE’s activities is the protection of competition as a means of promoting the well-being of Brazilian consumers, and not the defense of the particular interests of specific competitors,” CADE said in the filing, according to an English translation of it.

The Brazil news also comes after Dealreporter on Tuesday said a U.S. Federal Trade Commission decision on the deal may come as early as late November, though FTC staff are said to have significant concerns about the transaction.

The UK’s antitrust regulator on Tuesday set a deadline of March 1 to decide on the purchase of the video game giant.

Microsoft on Friday filed with the European Commission for the Activision (ATVI) deal and the authority set a provisional of Nov. 8 to make an initial decision on the combination.