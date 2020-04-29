Brazilian National Cristiano Ribeiro De Moura Sentenced for Producing False Identification Documents

(STL.News) – A Brazilian national who previously resided in Framingham was sentenced yesterday for producing false identification documents and Social Security card fraud.

Cristiano Ribeiro De Moura, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to time served (roughly 8 months) in prison and one year of supervised release. In January 2020, Ribeiro De Moura pleaded guilty to producing a false identification document, aiding and abetting and Social Security card fraud.

Ribeiro De Moura sold four counterfeit Lawful Permanent Resident cards and four counterfeit Social Security cards in July and August 2019. Ribeiro De Moura charged $350 for a set of fake documents, which included one Lawful Permanent Resident card and one Social Security card. The buyers provided their name and date of birth, and Ribeiro De Moura provided the Social Security number.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Scott Antolik, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Boston Field Office; and Michael Shea, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement today. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

