Brazilian Man Estefano Dall Anese Borlotti Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

(STL.News) – Estefano Dall Anese Borlotti, 35, of Brazil, pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, beginning in May 2019, Borlotti and others made fraudulent cash withdrawals from multiple bank and credit union locations in New Hampshire. Borlotti and others used gift cards re-encoded with stolen bank account information in order to make withdrawals using ATM machines. Law enforcement officers viewed ATM video surveillance and other records in order to identify Borlotti and the other individuals making the withdrawals.

Borlotti has been in custody since his arrest re-entering the country at Miami International Airport in late October 2019. The Court released Borlotti to ICE custody and he is likely to be removed to Brazil. The Court will sentence him by video at a later date.

“Federal law will continue to be enforced despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 virus,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Preventing the victimization of the public will remain a priority. Fraudsters who steal money from bank accounts deprive hard-working Americans of their savings. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the criminals who operate bank fraud schemes.”

“Protecting citizens and financial institutions from cyber-enabled fraud remains a priority for the U.S. Secret Service.” said Timothy Benitez, Resident Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Manchester Resident Office.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Dover Police Department, the Rochester Police Department, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Barrington Police Department, and the Durham Police Department. The Miami (Florida) and York (Maine) Police Departments also provided assistance. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau.

