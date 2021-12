BRAZIL (STL.News) Rescue teams in northeastern Brazil are trying to reach thousands of people trapped by rising floodwaters.

Two dams had burst in the state of Bahia following weeks of heavy rain, displacing 4,000 people.

As swollen rivers flooded towns, at least 18 people died.

Al Jazeera’s @Alessandro Rampietti reports.

Suggestion: Try a Little Kindness

?

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube