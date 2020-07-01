Braulio Chavarin Murdered in 400 Block Of Adair Street Long Beach

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On June 30, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Adair Street regarding a shooting that resulted in the death of a male adult.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim laying near the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso. Long Beach Fire personnel arrived and determined the victim deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 33 year-old Braulio Chavarin of Long Beach.

Detectives believe the suspect fled on foot toward Linden Avenue immediately after the shooting. The reason for the shooting is currently unknown.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477)

