Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 06/22/2020 Brattleboro Police received a complaint regarding a male trespassing at a motel on Putney Road. Upon arrival, police located Ronald R. Benoit and it was discovered that Benoit had been previously issued a no trespass warning for the motel. Benoit was issued a citation to appear in court on 08/11/2020 at 8am.

