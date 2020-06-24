Brattleboro Police Department: Retail theft by Chad E. Dustin

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/21/20 at approximately 1214 PM Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area of Putney Rd for a report of a male subject who had just left a local store with a shopping cart full of merchandise that had not been paid for. The male subject left the shopping cart and contents and fled down Putney Rd.

Store security reported the contents of the shopping cart totaled approximately $200 and were all recovered at the scene.

An officer was able to locate the subject down the road from the store and he was identified as Chad E. Dustin 46 of Chesterfield NH. Dustin was issued a trespass warning for the business and released on citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/11/20 at 0800 hours

