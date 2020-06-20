Brattleboro Police Department: Jacobs Jr. Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 14 2020 at approximately 0300 hours officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on High Street for a reported family fight. Upon arrival the officers encountered Bernard Jacobs Jr. and several others, and Jacobs Jr. became disorderly, impeding officers’ abilities to conduct their investigation. Jacobs Jr. was placed under arrest, and subsequently resisted arrest. No one sought medical attention as a result of this incident.

Jacobs Jr. was transported to the department and later released with conditions and a citation. Jacobs Jr. was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Impeding Public Officials, and Resisting Arrest, and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court: Windham County Criminal Division on June 15 to face the charges.

