Brattleboro Police Arrested Nathan Hazlett for Possesion of Heroin

On June 18, 2020 Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department located Nathan Hazlett age 47 of Brattleboro, walking down Elliot St. which was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. During the investigation it was learned that Hazlett was in possession of heroin. Hazlett was taken into custody and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Hazelett was released and issued a citation to appear in the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 11, 2020 at 8:00am.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE