Brattleboro Police arrested Jamie “Olivia” Trill for Disorderly Conduct

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On July 03, 2020 officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road, in the Town of Brattleboro, for a report of a female throwing a soda can at a male’s nose. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jamie “Olivia” Trill was acting disorderly when she threw the can of soda at the male’s nose and in a public place used abusive and obscene language.

​The male sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Trill was cited for Disorderly Conduct and will appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 08/18/2020 to answer to the charge.

