Brattleboro Police Arrested David M. Graham In Domestic Assault

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 7/23/2020 Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a motel on South Street for a report of a citizen dispute. Officers interviewed several individuals who were at the Motel. Further investigation revealed that the victim had been assaulted by David M. Graham. No life threatening injuries were sustained.

​Officers placed Graham under arrest and transported him back to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was processed. Graham was issued conditions of release but was held in lieu of bail. He was issued a flash citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on 7/24/20 at 1230 hours.

