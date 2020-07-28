Brattleboro Police Arrested Christopher Baxter for Possession Of Heroin

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 7/24/2020 at approximately 0643 hours the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Williams St. for a report of suspicious vehicle with several occupants.

Upon further investigation it was found that Christopher Baxter was the operator of the vehicle. Baxter consented to a search of his person and the vehicle. There were approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine found on Baxter, and 785 bags of heroin found in the vehicle.

Baxter was arrested and later released on a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 9/15/2020 at 0800 hours.

