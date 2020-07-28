Brattleboro Police Arrested Christopher Baxter for Possession Of Heroin

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News)  On 7/24/2020 at approximately 0643 hours the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Williams St. for a report of suspicious vehicle with several occupants.

Upon further investigation it was found that Christopher Baxter was the operator of the vehicle.  Baxter consented to a search of his person and the vehicle.  There were approximately 14 grams of crack cocaine found on Baxter, and 785 bags of heroin found in the vehicle.

Baxter was arrested and later released on a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 9/15/2020 at 0800 hours.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
50 mins ago

Recent Posts

Calaveras County Man Raymond Cawthorne Sentenced

Calaveras County Man Raymond Cawthorne Sentenced for Embezzling Housing Assistance Program Funds (STL.News) – Raymond…

8 mins ago

Jury convicts man Jack Preston Coversup of sexually abusing minor girls in Lodge Grass

(STL.News) – A federal jury on Monday convicted a Moiese man accused of sexually abusing…

14 mins ago

Gary Man Kristopher Meacham Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Kristopher Meacham, 29, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court…

32 mins ago

Randolph County, Ronnie Bescher Wins Cash 5 Jackpot 2nd Time, Scores $110,000

Raleigh,  NC (STL.News) On Thursday, Ronnie Bescher of Randleman found himself the lucky winner of a Cash 5…

38 mins ago

Oakland County, Megan Sidge Wins $10,000 In Michigan Lottery

Oakland County Teacher Wins 2020 Educator of the Year Award and $10,000 Prize from the…

40 mins ago

Pinellas County, Mary Bowen Claims 6th Top Prize From The 100x Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mary Bowen, of Largo, claimed the sixth $2 million…

42 mins ago