Brattleboro Police Arrested Buck R. Mitchell for Residential burglary

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 08/17/2020 Brattleboro Police started an investigation to assist the Chesterfield Police Department with a residential burglary that occurred in Chesterfield, NH over the weekend.

Through investigation it was discovered that multiple items were stolen from the residence in Chesterfield to include credit cards. These credit cards were used at multiple locations in New Hampshire by Buck R. Mitchell.

Mitchell was located at a hotel in Brattleboro and was found to be in possession of an item that was stolen from Chesterfield. A search warrant was later granted for Mitchell’s residence and further items that were stolen from Chesterfield were located.

Mitchell was placed under arrest, transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was photographed, fingerprinted and released on a citation to appear in court on 09/01/2020 to answer the charge of Possession of Stolen Property. This investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Kerylow at the Brattleboro Police Department.

