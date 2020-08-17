Brattleboro Police Arrest William Lipscomb for Domestic Assault

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 8/14/20 at approximately 1203 PM Officers of The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence in the town of Brattleboro for a report of a physical domestic assault. The complainant called to report William Lipscomb had struck their adult son in the face.

Upon arrival Officers made contact with Lipscomb who was waiting outside his residence. After the initial investigation was completed, Lipscomb was taken into custody for domestic assault. The victim was treated on the scene by Rescue Inc for minor injury.

Lipscomb was released on conditions and a citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/18/20 at 1230 hours.

