Brattleboro Police Arrest Karen Steele for Disorderly Conduct

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On June 17, 2020 at approximately 0915 Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a restaurant on Putney rd. for an altercation that had taken place between an employee of the business and a patron. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Karen Steele age 63 of Brattleboro had committed the offense of Disorderly conduct. Steele was issued a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 11, 2020 at 8:00am.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE