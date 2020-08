Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 8/16/2020 at approximately 11:02 PM Brattleboro Police were conducting directed patrols on Route 30 in the Town of Brattleboro. Officers stopped a juvenile male who was traveling 40 miles per hour in excess of the posted 40 mile per hour speed limit zone. The juvenile was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Windham Family Court at a later date and time to answer to the delinquent charge of Excessive Speed.

