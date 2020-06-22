Brattleboro: Cara L. Rodrigues Arrested For Driving Under the Influence

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/19/2020 at approximately 1708 hours officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Maple Street for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that Cara L. Rodrigues was operating a 2003 Toyota Camry when she crossed the yellow line and crashed into a 2013 Honda Odyssey. It was also discovered that Rodrigues was under the influence of alcohol and had a juvenile passenger in her vehicle. A section of Maple Street was closed down from approximately 1714 hours to approximately 1835 hours. The operator of the Honda Odyssey was transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Rodrigues was placed under arrest, issued a citation and released. Rodrigues was ordered to appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on 8/11/2020 to answer to the charges.

