Branson Missouri Fire Rescue to Present Class on Indoor Pyrotechnics

Branson, MO (STL.News) Branson Fire Rescue will present a course on the safe use of indoor pyrotechnics on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. at the Branson Fire Rescue training center located on the Ball Parks of America campus in building 13, suite 6. This course aims to prepare theater owners, operators and pyrotechnic technicians for testing to receive a required license through the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

State law requires pyrotechnic or special effect operators to attend a certified training program, test their knowledge on the use of indoor pyrotechnics and obtain a license from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. In addition, all theaters using indoor pyrotechnics must apply for and secure a permit from the Branson Fire Rescue.

At the completion of the training course, participants will be eligible to take the written exam given by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office. Currently licensed pyrotechnic operators may also attend to earn required continuing education credits.

To register for the course or for additional information, contact Branson Fire Rescue at 417-243-2780. The deadline to register is Monday, February 3, 2020. Registrants will need to order a copy 2016 edition of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standard 1126 prior to the class date. This Standard can be ordered through the website www.nfpa.org.