Branson Missouri Community Unites to Deliver Christmas to area Seniors

BRANSON, MO (STL.News) The Branson Parks & Recreation Department, in coordination with SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, brightened the day of 250 local seniors during the fourth annual Adopt-A-Senior program, a program designed to remember local seniors who are on fixed incomes or don’t have any family in the area.

From local businesses to city staff — this year saw a tremendous response from people in the Branson community wanting to help spread Christmas cheer. White River Electric delivered nearly 200 presents in just a couple of hours, while Branson City Administrator, Stan Dobbins, along with other Administration staff, knocked on several doors to hand deliver baskets of goodies.

“We are so blessed to have a community so willing to participate in adopting and taking care of our seniors,” said Branson Community Center Coordinator Traci Burrow. “We receive phone calls and letters every year from many seniors who are beyond thankful to have been remembered during the Holidays. Thank you to everyone who participated,” said Burrow.

Earlier this fall, Christmas “wish lists” were distributed to local seniors through area care facilities, the Branson Community Center and the Senior Age home meal delivery program. Those lists are then returned to the Branson Community Center for distribution to those interested in adopting a senior.

For more information regarding Branson Parks & Recreation events, call 417-337-8510 or visit the Branson Parks and Recreation website at http://www.bransonparksandrecreation.com/652/Branson-Community-Center.