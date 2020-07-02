Branson Man Philip Uildriks Wins $55,558 Top Prize in MO Lottery

MO (STL.News) Philip Uildriks of Branson uncovered a top prize of $55,558 on a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket. Uildriks purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 615 W. Main St., in Branson.

“5X Bingo” is a $3 ticket with more than $8.9 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including five more top prizes of $55,558.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Taney County won more than $11.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.5 million went to education programs in the county.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE