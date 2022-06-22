Brandon Sentenced for Possession to Distribute Fentanyl

Lorain Man, Brandon J. Sharp Sentenced to More Than 14 and a Half Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Fentanyl Analogues, Heroin and Cocaine

(STL.News) Brandon J. Sharp, 34, of Lorain, Ohio, was sentenced to more than 14 and a half years in prison on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent after he was convicted at trial of four counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 29, 2020, law enforcement officers with the Lorain Police Department received an anonymous tip regarding the location of various amounts of narcotics stored under the bumper of a vehicle. Police responded to the site and confirmed the presence of the drugs.

While police were investigating, a woman arrived at the scene and explained to officers that the vehicle was used by her boyfriend, Defendant Brandon Sharp, for work. Sharp later spoke to police via phone and confirmed that the vehicle belonged to his employer.

Law enforcement investigators then obtained and executed a search warrant for the vehicle. During the search, investigators seized various amounts of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, heroin, cocaine and over $2,000 in U.S. currency. Investigators also discovered a cell phone linked to Sharp and various documents and pieces of mail bearing Sharp’s name, phone number and address in the vehicle.

Sharp was later arrested on December 28, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Lorain Police Department and the FBI. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert J. Kolansky and Vanessa V. Healy.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.)., an initiative that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids and to identify wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers in Lorain County.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today