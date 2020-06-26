Brandee Schemer Claims $1 Million Prize Playing The $20 Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Brandee Schemer, 43, of St. Johns, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game after mailing in her winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Schemer purchased her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 401 Roberts Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

