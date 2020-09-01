Bradenton Man Richard Wonders Claims $1. 5 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Richard Wonders, of Bradenton, claimed the $1.5 million FLORIDA LOTTO» jackpot from the drawing held on July 29, 2020, using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office.

Wonders chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,299,317.23. He purchased the jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Cottage Mini Mart, located at 6123 26th Street West in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE