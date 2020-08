TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Marvin Reyes Morales, 52, of Bradenton, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the BREAK THE BANK BINGO Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Shop, located at 6306 15th Street East in Sarasota.

The $5 game, BREAK THE BANK BINGO, launched in April and offers six top prizes of $500,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE