Brussels (Brussels Morning) – Brad Paisley is a popular American country songwriter and music singer. He has been a part of the music industry since 1998. Many fans love his songs as he has released some of the most innovative and melodious songs. In a very short time, he has become one of the top-notch celebrities. Brad has given a new meaning to country music and made it more popular all over the world. For some time now his health has become a major concern for him. Some may assume that it is a rumor but others have mentioned that it is turning into a critical condition. Are these rumors about his health true? Let’s find out more:

Is Brad Paisley Battling With Cancer

Many media portals have revealed that Brad Paisley is battling cancer. Two months ago he got surgery but not keeping well with his health. The doctors are claiming that he has only six months to live. However, he hates being at the hospital but there is no way to get rid of it. Brad is keeping his health issues confidential and doesn’t want to open up about them. Similarly, many news portals have revealed that he is suffering from terminal stomach cancer.

There are many other problematic infections that he is suffering from. All these things have led to degrading his health even more. His wife has revealed that he feels bloated and uncomfortable, especially while eating. When his case started to deteriorate gradually he was rushed to the hospital. He complained of severe pain and vomited blood many times. As he reached the hospital a lot of tests were done. It later revealed that he is suffering from stomach cancer.

Even after suffering from all these symptoms, Brad didn’t pay attention to his health. He thought that it is an eating or digestion disorder that turned out to be something else. The doctor suggested he take proper care of his health. These symptoms started getting more prominent as time passed. It all resulted in a weak immune system. Later the doctors had only one option to reduce the pain with surgery.

Health Update On Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley is refraining from talking about his health status as of now. He is currently not very active on social media. Since many news reports are reporting his health condition he has decided not to comment on anything. According to some reports he is not in a critical condition or terminally ill either. It is just an illusion among people and his fans.

The major facts remain unknown until he talks about it officially. He keeps posting regular updates on Instagram where he keeps sharing his work. It doesn’t seem he is terminally ill though. Recently Brad and his wife were also spotted at an event. His close friend Jeff was reported dead due to his terminal illness. Maybe this is the reason why people were mistaking him for someone else.

Brad Paisley’s Wife & Children

Brad Paisley got married to Kimberly Williams. The couple started dating in 2001 and 2022 she starred in one of his videos. This video “I’m Gonna Miss Her” became very popular. After a nine-month engagement, they finally got married in 2003. Their wedding ceremony took place at the Stauffer Chapel on Pepperdine University’s Malibu, California campus.

Kimberly Payne-Williams-Paisley is a popular American actress. Her co-stars have been very popular that include Laut Jim and Nashville. Moreover, she is an author and a very influential personality in the entertainment industry. Many fans acknowledge her acting skills due to her good role in “Father of the Bride” and the sequel. The couple is blessed with two sons but they like to keep their family life private. They have a lot of fans who love to know more about them.

Read More: The Asylum bogeyman

What Disease Does Brad Paisley Have?

Brad Paisley is suffering from a series of diseases for a few years. Some reports are claiming that he is battling cancer while others suspect Parkinson’s disease. However, both these claims turn out to be false. Currently, he doesn’t have any terminal medical condition. Due to mixed reports, it is hard to believe what is true.

After some time the news of Brad suffering from a brain tumor surfaced on the internet. It led to a lot of devastation among his fans and listeners. His friend a popular Olympic figure Scott Hamilton died due to cancer. Maybe this is one of the reasons why some media reports gave false information about Brad’s health condition as well.