Bra tycoon Michelle Mone is taking leave of absence from House of Lords after PPE fraud scandal

TORY Baroness Michelle Mone will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords amid a crime probe into £200m worth of PPE contracts.

The House of Lords sleaze watchdog is investigating the bra tycoon over claims she pressured ministers to award government contracts to PPE Medpro, a firm she allegedly has links to.

1Baroness Michelle Mone will take a leave of absence from the House of LordsCredit: PA

And the National Crime Agency has launched a potential fraud investigation into the company.