BPD Releases Public Safety Advisory & List of Services

BPD Releases Public Safety Advisory and List of Support Services Available to Victims of Domestic Violence

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: With community members staying home more than ever before in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the Boston Police Department recognizes the impact that COVID-19 is having on families in our community and the fact that some may find themselves confined with an abuser.

This isolation could potentially put some members of our community in danger of being abused. But, make no mistake, you are not alone and no one deserves to be abused. To those in need of help, there are resources available to you. Please reach out if you, or someone you know, is in need of help or safety planning.

In the case of an emergency, CALL 9-1-1.

Community members wanting to report any case of domestic violence, that is not occurring at the moment, may do so anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to aid or help any victim of domestic violence in an anonymous manner.

Listed below are several domestic violence programs available in the Boston area.

Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence

Association of Haitian Women in Boston/ Asosiyasyon Fanm Ayisyen nan Boston (AFAB)

Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC)

Casa Myrna Vasquez

Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS)

