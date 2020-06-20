BPD Officers Saved A Suicidal Male Armed with Cutter in Fenway Area

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) At about 6:05 PM on Thursday, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a person with a knife in the area of 1255 Boylston Street in the Fenway area. On arrival, officers were directed to a male standing in the middle of the street with a box cutter in his hand. Officers spoke to the male and attempted to coerce him into stepping onto the sidewalk from the middle of the street. The male refused officers’ requests and held the box cutter to his throat screaming that he wanted to die. The male stated multiple times that he wanted the officers to shoot him. The male shouted for the officers to stop following him. At this time, additional officers arrived on scene in an effort to deter the male from enacting harm on himself. Officers used a multitude of de-escalation tactics in an effort to prevent the male from hurting himself or others. Suddenly, the male ran down Boylston Street with the box cutter in hand, before raising the box cutter to his neck and cutting his throat. Officers ran towards the male and immediately began rendering life saving aid, securing the box cutter in the process.

The male was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

