BPD Officers Locate & Recover Two Discarded Firearms in Dorchester

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 6:45 PM on Sunday July 5, 2020, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a call for a found firearm inside a trash barrel along the side of a residence on Elmer Street which was later determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer P239 handgun. Officers later responded to recover a discarded 9mm Taurus PT111 G-2 handgun at about 7:18 AM on Monday July 6, 2020, in the area of 100 Beaumont Street. Both weapons have since been turned over to the Boston Police Firearms Analysis Unit for processing as District C-11 Detectives continue to investigate.

