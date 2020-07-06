BPD Officers Arrested Lee Harvey in Gun Offense in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 8:25 PM on Saturday July 4, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite firearm arrest after responding to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 14 Walnut Avenue in Roxbury. On arrival, officers observed a male party matching the given description, later identified as Lee Harvey, 27, of Dorchester, walking on foot towards a nearby park. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect took off running with the officers now in pursuit. The officers were soon able to place the suspect in custody without incident with assistance from additional responding units. Officers then retraced the suspects path of flight and recovered a loaded .40 caliber Taurus 740 slim handgun with a defaced serial number.

The suspect will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

