BPD Officers Arrest Damian Cox-Bush & Recover a Firearm in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:51 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite arrest and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 57 Walnut Park in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Crawford Street and Walnut Avenue in Roxbury. Officers reversed their direction and followed the vehicle in an effort to conduct a traffic stop. Officers continued following the vehicle onto Walnut Avenue and then to Westminster Street before the vehicle accelerated onto Waldren Street. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed, proceeded through another stop sign without coming to a stop, before pulling into the driveway of 57 Walnut Park. Officers exited their cruisers and caught up to the operator. Officers subsequently located a Charter Arms Corp .38 firearm loaded with five rounds of live ammunition inside of the glove compartment. The operator was taken into custody.

Officers arrested Damian Cox-Bush, 29-years-old, of Roxbury. Cox-Bush is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. Additionally, a citation was issued to the suspect for Speeding and failure to Stop.

