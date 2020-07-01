BPD: Kevin Kaeppel left the scene of accident without Information

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/20/20 at approximately 1040 hours officers of the Brattleboro Police Dept responded to the area of the 5-way intersection at Main St and Canal St for a report of a minor motor vehicle accident. The complainant reported the other driver left the scene.

Upon arrival officers learned the second operator had stopped after the crash and did render assistance changing a tire of the complainant’s vehicle. The second operator was later identified as Kevin Kaeppel age 59, of Brattleboro. Kaeppel left the scene without exchanging vehicle and insurance information with the complainant.

Kaeppel did respond to the Brattleboro Police Department as requested and provided the vehicle information. Kaeppel was issued a citation to appear at the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/11/20.

