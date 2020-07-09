BPD Community Advisory: Safety Tips for Unemployment Insurance Fraud & Identity Theft

Boston, MA (STL.News)The U. S. Secret Service has issued an alert relative to the massive fraud against State Unemployment Insurance programs by foreign actors. Massachusetts is one of the States reporting significant false claims using stolen identities. Boston Police have taken over 400 incident reports over the past three months.

Victims are being asked to take the following steps:

File a police report providing as much information as possible

If still employed, notify your Human Resources Department

Go to the below Mass.gov website to file the Fraud Reporting Form:

https://www.mass.gov/info-details/report-unemployment-benefits-fraud

Notify credit bureaus of compromised information to help circumvent possible future fraud

Victims of identity theft can also file a report and find additional guidance at www.identitytheft.gov.

