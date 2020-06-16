BPD Bureau of Community Engagement Participates in Church Love Caravan

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) Members of the BPD’s Bureau of Community Engagement partnered with Reverend Liz Walker of the Roxbury Presbyterian Church for a Love Caravan. As part of this collaboration, the BPD joined a cavalcade as they visited dozens of church members’ homes in the Boston area. Said Reverend Liz, “We thank God for the support of the Boston Police Department. We are honored to have their officers join us in full uniform, in grateful acknowledgment that they and we are on this journey together.”

