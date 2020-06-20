BPD Bureau of Community Engagement Delivers Meals in COVID-19

BPD’s Bureau of Community Engagement Delivers Thousands of Meals During COVID-19 Health Emergency

Boston, Massachusetts (STL.News) Since the COVID-19 health emergency, the Bureau of Community Engagement has been faced with the challenging obstacle of community policing in the age of social distancing. Each and every day, officers and cadets hand deliver bags of groceries to our community’s elderly population who have been quarantined since the start of the pandemic. More importantly, our officers and cadets don the appropriate PPE during these deliveries to ensure the highest level of prevention and protection for all parties involved.

