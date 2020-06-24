BPD Arrested Kelvin Thames Wanted in Non-Fatal Shooting in Roxbury

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm While Arresting Kelvin Thames Wanted in Connection to Non-Fatal Shooting in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:42 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Kelvin Thames, 24, of Brighton, on an outstanding warrant in the area of Aspinwall Avenue and Kent Street in Brookline as a result of an ongoing fugitive investigation.

While in the area of Aspinall Wall and Kent Street, officers initiated a traffic stop of a motor vehicle in which Thames was traveling. Thames was safely removed from the motor vehicle but quickly became combative and refused to place his hands behind his back. Thames attempted to break away from the officers several times before safely being placed in handcuffs. Officers then recovered a loaded firearm from inside the vehicle which was determined to be a .40 caliber Glock 23 with a silver attachment on the muzzle and a translucent, extended large capacity magazine containing twenty-three rounds of ammunition.

While awaiting transport, Thames’ volatile behavior continued as he made several attempts to break free. Thames continued to resist and, once inside the transport vehicle, he began kicking the rear door.

Thames is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Circumstances surrounding the original incident are as follows: At about 3:17 PM on June 18, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to the area of 110 Ruthven Street for a person shot. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who appeared to be suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. This incident was further investigated by District B-2 Detectives, leading to the identification of the suspect.

