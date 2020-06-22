BPD Arrested Jamison & Looney For Firearm Recovery in Jamaica Plain

Boston, MA (STL.News) About 1:54 AM on Sunday, June 21, 2020, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of Lamartine Street and Mozart Street in Jamaica Plain. While enroute to the area, officers received information via BPD Operations that the unknown male suspect had displayed a firearm to the victim, before demanding the victim’s moped. The victim stated the suspect took the moped and fled the area. The victim ran from the scene and called police.

As additional officers arrived in the area, they observed a male matching the description of the suspect stopped at the gas station at 3055 Washington Street. The male was standing next to a blue moped, which matched the description of the one stolen from the victim. Officers approached the male at the gas station, and inside of the scooter’s seat, officers located a Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm firearm loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. The male was immediately taken into custody. The firearm was determined to be reported stolen out of Stratford, Connecticut.

Officers arrested Christopher Jamison, 35-years-old, of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Jamison is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Subsequent Offense, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. During the booking process officers, discovered two pills determined to be ecstasy as well as an undisclosed amount of US Currency. Jamison faces an additional charge of Possession of Class A Drugs.

As the suspect was being booked, another male entered the District E-13 Police Station. The male told officers that he was there to retrieve his firearm. The second male stated he had purchased the firearm in Connecticut and that he had misplaced it after a party in Mattapan. In a surprising turn of events, the male did not possess an active License to Carry and was subsequently taken into custody.

Officers arrested Rodney Looney, 52-years-old, of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Looney is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Charges of Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

