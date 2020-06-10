BPD Arrest John Precourt & Alelia Whalen for Breaking into Clothing Store in Boston

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:43 AM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a radio call for a commercial alarm for Laced in the area of 426 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. On arrival, officers observed the front window of the store to be completely shattered. The front door of the store was locked. Officers gained entry with the assistance of the store owner and upon entering the store, they observed a large rock in the area below the window. Officers spoke with the store owner who stated multiple items had been stolen as well as an undisclosed amount of US Currency. Surveillance footage showed a male and a female throwing a rock through the window, reaching inside the store and grabbing various items before fleeing on foot down Massachusetts Ave towards Tremont Street.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, locating a male who matched the description of the suspect in the area of 393 Mass Ave. The male was found to be in possession of a purple jacket belonging to the store, which was returned to the owner. The suspect was placed under arrest.

Additional units responding to the scene, located a female matching the description of the second suspect in the area of 526 Mass Ave. The female was found to be in possession of a blue and black backpack as well as a black coat, belonging to the store. The two items were recovered and returned to the owner. The female suspect was taken into custody.

Officers arrested John Precourt, 43-years-old, of Boston and Alelia Whalen, 30-years-old, of Wilmington. Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Breaking and Entering of a Building Nighttime for Felony and Larceny of a Building. Precourt faces an additional charge of Malicious Destruction of Property.

During the booking process, Whalen was discovered to be in possession of illegal narcotics and was additionally charged with Possession of Class A Drugs, Possession of Class C Drugs, and Possession of Class E Drugs.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE