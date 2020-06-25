BPD Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect Schuyler Redd in Downtown Boston

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:13 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a robbery in progress in the area of 131 Tremont Street.

Upon arrival, it was reported to officers that the suspect, later identified as Schuyler Redd, 35, of Boston, had threatened to physically assault several people with a wooden drumstick while demanding they hand over their cellphone’s and cash. A description of the suspect was given to officers and he was apprehended within minutes in the area of Avenue De Lafayette near Harrison Ave Extension.

Upon officer approach, the suspect was observed dropping a wooden drumstick to the ground along with a cell phone before attempting to flee on foot. Schuyler Redd was positively identified and all property was returned to the victims.

Schuyler Redd was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

