BP shakes up offshore wind unit with hiring spree

BP has reorganised the management of its offshore wind business after a series of new hires from industry rivals Orsted, Iberdrola and RWE since the start of the year.The appointments, amid an increasingly competitive war for talent in the renewable energy sector, represent a coup for the UK-listed company, which has some of the oil and gas industry’s most ambitious targets for the rollout of green power.Matthias Bausenwein arrived at BP in August to head the offshore wind division after nine years at Orsted. He has been joined by Alfonso Montero Lopez, who will serve as chief technical officer for the unit after 12 years at Spain’s Iberdrola.Richard Sandford, a former director at RWE Renewables, started at BP in July to head offshore wind in the UK, while Dave Vinton, who also joined from Orsted this year, has been appointed to run talent acquisition for the offshore wind division.The new recruits follow the high-profile appointment last year of Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, the former RWE Renewables chief executive, to drive BP’s renewables strategy as head of the company’s gas and low carbon business.In a break with oil company tradition to “grow your own”, BP under chief executive Bernard Looney has been hiring more executives from outside the business. In February Looney told the Financial Times that 36 senior executives had arrived so far from companies including Tesla, Vodafone, 7-Eleven and the Toyota Research Institute.Since Looney became chief executive in February 2020, he has pledged to increase investments in low-carbon projects tenfold and to build or acquire 50GW of renewable power by 2030.However, oil and gas continues to dominate the company’s revenues and capital spending. This month BP reported third-quarter profits of $8.2bn, driven almost entirely by hydrocarbons. Investment in the company’s five transition businesses — biofuels, convenience (forecourts and food), charging, renewables and hydrogen — is expected to reach 40 per cent of total capital expenditure by 2025.In two years BP has gone from having no offshore wind projects to a pipeline of more than 10 gigawatts.“We want to be a leading developer for offshore wind and add certain projects every year towards 2030 and beyond,” Bausenwein told the FT. Orsted, in comparison, has installed capacity of 7.5 gigawatts and plans for 30 gigawatts by 2030.BP’s offshore wind division has roughly 200 staff and plans to grow to 800 people in the next two years, with more than half the team likely to be hired from other companies, Bausenwein said. Supply chain problems and rising costs, however, meant the industry was facing a “challenging moment”, he added. Despite huge demand for offshore wind developments, European turbine makers struggling with inflation and supply disruption have announced job cuts in recent weeks.BP needed to work with suppliers earlier and more closely to ensure joint success, Bausenwein said. “If our one of our suppliers fails on the way we will have huge problems. It’s about getting somewhere together.”